Shimla – In a bid to fortify the state’s public transport system, the Himachal Pradesh Transport Department has announced the opening of applications for individuals interested in operating stage carriage vehicles on designated routes. A spokesperson for the Transport Department disclosed today that the initiative aims to enhance connectivity and accessibility across various districts, providing an opportunity for Himachali unemployed youth to contribute to the state’s transportation network.

As part of this effort, the department is inviting applications for 57-stage carriage bus routes, and interested individuals are encouraged to apply before the deadline of March 21, 2024. Applications can be submitted online through the official website of the department.

Potential applicants are advised to review the list of selected routes, available on the official website, before submitting their applications. The spokesperson stressed the importance of a thorough understanding of the chosen route to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of the public transport service.

For additional information, including the conditions of the published routes and clarifications, interested parties can reach out to the office of the respective Regional Transport Officer on any working day.

The Transport Department encourages eligible and enthusiastic Himachali youth to seize this opportunity to actively participate in the development and enhancement of the state’s public transportation system. This initiative not only opens doors for employment but also contributes to the overall improvement of connectivity and convenience for the residents of Himachal Pradesh.