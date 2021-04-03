Shimla: Amidst the growing cases of Covid-19, the state government has notified to close all educational institutions schools, colleges, universities, institutions upto 15th April 2021.

State Executive Committee (SEC), Disaster Management has issued an order in this regard on Saturday.

As per the order, all teaching and non-teaching staff will however continue to attend their respective institutions. Students of the classes having their scheduled examinations in the near future can visit the school/educational institute to clear any doubts with a written consent of the parents/guardian. Order read

“All coaching centres to prepare for competitive exams and nursing, medical, dental colleges will remain open and ensure observance of the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Government from time to time. Schools/Institutions having residential facilities need not close their hostel facilities but must observe SOPs issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India for Covid-19 prevention and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.”

SEC further directed the educational institutions that are earmarked as examination centres shall be properly sanitized prior to being used as examination centers. All such schools/educational institutions also must appoint a compliance officer for this purpose.

The Departments and Organisations of the Government, District Magistrates, Police Officers, Officials and Local Authorities of the State have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the directions of the SEC and various SOPs ibid.