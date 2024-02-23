Shimla – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dismissed the possibility of cross-voting in the upcoming election for one Rajya Sabha seat in the state. The Chief Minister addressed the media following the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held in the state capital, where speculation had been rife about the BJP exploiting discontent within the Congress.

Sukhu emphasized that, in accordance with the new rules established under Supreme Court guidelines, MLAs must display their ballots to the party’s authorized agent before casting their votes. He highlighted that failure to adhere to this procedure could lead to the party’s authorized agent declaring an MLA’s vote invalid.

Addressing the speculations surrounding the potential cross-voting, Sukhu stated, “Considering the new rules framed as per the Supreme Court guidelines, the MLAs will have to show their ballots to the party’s authorised agent before casting vote.” The Chief Minister expressed confidence in the unity of the Congress party and the adherence of its members to the established rules.

The Congress party currently holds a comfortable majority with 40 seats in the 68-member House. For the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, the Congress has nominated Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi. On the other hand, the BJP, with 25 MLAs, is speculated to be eyeing the support of some ruling party members, potentially through cross-voting, for its candidate Harsh Mahajan, a former Congress leader.

The election for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat, which became available following the completion of the term of BJP national president JP Nadda, is scheduled for February 27. Sukhu assured that the Congress party remains united, with all party MLAs and three independent legislators attending the CLP meeting.

“I am grateful to the three Independent MLAs who attended the CLP meeting and expressed faith in Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s candidature,” Sukhu added, acknowledging the support from Independent legislators.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the CLP meeting was conducted in adherence to Election Commission guidelines to ensure all MLAs are informed about the proper procedure for casting their votes in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election. The political landscape in the state is poised for an interesting turn as the date for the crucial vote draws near.