Shimla – After a spell of snowfall, Himachal Pradesh finds itself in the clutches of a bone-chilling cold wave, with minimum temperatures plummeting to minus figures in nine locations. The Kukumseri shivers at a freezing -14.8 degrees Celsius, marking one of the coldest spots in the region. A yellow alert for a cold wave has been issued for the lower and plain areas of the state, extending its impact through today and tomorrow. The MeT Department predicts adverse weather conditions in some high mountain areas until February 29.

The western disturbance is actively influencing the weather, creating prospects of rain and snowfall in various parts of the state on February 26 and 27. Despite a clear day in the capital, Shimla, and other regions, the aftermath of recent snowfall lingers, with over 300 roads still impassable and over 150 power transformers facing disruptions.

The minimum temperatures across different locations in Himachal Pradesh as of today are as follows: Shimla 1.2°C, Sundernagar 1.6°C, Kalpa -5.0°C, Dharamshala 5.2°C, Una 3.2°C, Palampur 2.5°C, Solan 0.7°C, Manali -1.9°C, Mandi 2.1°C, Bilaspur 3.5°C, Chamba 2.6°C, Dalhousie 2.0°C, Kufri -1.2°C, Kukumseri -14.8°C, Narkanda -3.7°C, Bharmour -2.5°C and Reckong Peo -1.5°C.