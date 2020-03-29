Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to operate Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan in New Delhi to provide food and shelter facility to Students and individual of the state who are stranded in Delhi NCR.

Similar facility has also been made available in Himachal Bhawan, Chandigarh. As per reports many students are stranded at Delhi and Chandigarh due to the lockdown to check spread of Coronavirus.

For necessary information people can contact OSD, Himachal Bhawan, Delhi Sushil Singla on mobile number 98685-39423, Deputy Resident Commissioner, Himachal Bhawan, Delhi Vivek Mahajan on mobile number 88028-03672 or landline number 011-23711964.

In Chandigarh, the Manager of Himachal Bhawan Anil Kapoor can be contacted on mobile number 81463-13167 or Receptionist Mahinder Chauhan on 99888-89009 or on landline number 0172-5000104, 2638278.