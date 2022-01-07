37 years old succumbed to Covid in Mandi

Shimla: Covid cases have stated multiplying at an alarming rate in Himachal as in the last 24 hours, the state has recorded 574 fresh cases.

Kangra district has recorded 144 fresh cases, the highest in the state – followed by 85 in Hamirpur, 80 in Shimla and 72 in Solan district. Lahaul-Spiti district has not recorded any fresh cases on Friday.

Now state active caseload has also reached 2,153 in the state. Kangra has 731 active cases, while Shimla and Solan districts have 277 each cases and 233 patients are in the Hamirpur district.

The state health department has reported 1 Covid death in the state. as per the report, 37 years old patient from the Mandi district has succumbed to the virus. Now total Covid death has reached 3,864 in the state.

After testing 81 students positive for COVID-19, the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur on Friday has declared a ‘mini containment zone’ and imposes Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to prevent the spread of the virus.