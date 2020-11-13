Espousing the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat, EBSB club members of Morning Star Home Science College, Angamaly, Ernakulam Kerala prepared and gave a presentation on the rivers of their paired state Himachal Pradesh.

Titled “Exploring the Rivers of Himachal Pradesh: A tribute to the waterbodies of India”, the presentation focused on important rivers of Himachal Pradesh, its tributaries, drainage system etc. In the Video presentation, students spoke about the serenity, beauty and importance of major rivers like Sutlej, Beas and Chenab.

Due to pandemic, on ground activities became limited. So, the EBSB activities are being organised successfully on digital/online platform across the country.

Photo: pscnotes

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme:

EBSB aims to enhance interaction & promote mutual understanding between people of different states/UTs through the concept of state/UT pairing. The states carry out activities to promote a sustained and structured cultural connect in the areas of language learning, culture, traditions & music, tourism & cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices etc.