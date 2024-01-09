Ending the long wait for the allotment of ministries to Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma, the anticipation culminated as they were officially assigned portfolios after almost a month of being sworn in as ministers on December 12.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, in a notification issued today, revealed that Rajesh Dharmani, a seasoned three-time MLA from Ghumarwin, has been entrusted with the Department of Technical Education, Vocational, and Industrial Training. Yadvinder Goma was allotted Youth Services and Sports, along with the Ayush department.

The delay in assigning portfolios, nearly a month after their swearing-in, sparked speculation and curiosity among the public and political circles. However, the official announcement has now put an end to the uncertainty surrounding the roles of the newly appointed ministers.