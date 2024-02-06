Recent rainfall and snowfall in the region have set the stage for an ideal time to plant new fruit crops in lower-altitude areas of the state. Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, is advising orchardists to seize this opportunity by initiating the planting of new fruit plants in their orchards.

Horticulture University scientists are emphasizing the importance of taking advantage of the current weather conditions. They recommend planting new plants with the graft union positioned at least 20-25 cm above ground level, ensuring proper root alignment. The advisory also suggests incorporating 25 to 33 percent pollinators in varieties wherever necessary. This period is also conducive to pruning fruit plants, with orchardists urged to complete this task promptly and apply Bordeaux mixture to the pruned plants to prevent any possibility of infection.

Various apple, peach, and pomegranate varieties, along with clonal rootstocks of apples, are currently available for purchase at the nurseries of the Department of Fruit Science and Department of Seed Science and Model Farm, located at the main campus of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Horticulture and Forestry University. Interested fruit growers can also find nursery plants of apple, plum, etc., at Krishi Vigyan Kendra Kandaghat, Krishi Vigyan Kendra Chamba, and Regional Horticultural Research and Training Stations in Mashobra, Bajaura, and Sharbo in Kinnaur.

Fruit Growers looking to obtain planting material can contact these stations for a diverse selection of high-quality plants. This year has seen an impressive demand, with over 1.40 lakh plants of various fruits already sold from the different stations of the university.

As the region experiences optimal conditions for fruit plantation, the university encourages farmers to take advantage of this opportunity to enhance their orchards and contribute to the flourishing horticulture sector in the state.