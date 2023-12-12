Shimla – In a significant political development, the vibrant hills of Himachal Pradesh are abuzz with anticipation as the Ghumarwin MLA, Rajesh Dharmani, is poised to assume the position of Cabinet Minister. The official announcement regarding his induction into the cabinet is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, with the swearing-in ceremony to be held at the Raj Bhavan in Shimla.

Rajesh Dharmani, a seasoned Congress MLA hailing from Ghumarwin in Bilaspur, is set to ascend to the cabinet ranks, marking a new chapter in his political journey. Known for his unwavering commitment and loyalty to Chief Minister Sukhu, Dharmani has long been considered a close confidant of the state’s leader.

Born on 2 April 1972 in Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, Rajesh Dharmani is an alumnus of the prestigious NIT Hamirpur, holding a degree in B.Tech (Civil). His political journey has been marked by a series of notable positions within the Congress party, including serving as the Secretary of the State Congress Committee, General Secretary of the Youth Congress, and President of the District Congress Committee.

Beyond the realm of politics, MLA Rajesh Dharmani is a distinguished social figure, being a founding member of the Samvedna Charitable Society. The society, under his guidance, actively engages in charitable initiatives focused on the education of underprivileged children.

Dharmani entered the State Legislative Assembly in December 2007, securing re-election in 2012. During his tenure, he was a member of the Estimates and Human Development Committees from 2007 to 2012 and later as the Chief Parliamentary Secretary from 2013 to May 2017.

Despite facing electoral defeat in the 2017 assembly elections, Dharmani made a resilient comeback in December 2022, securing his third term in the State Legislative Assembly. In this latest stint, he has been nominated as the Chairman of the Human Development Committee and holds membership in the Public Accounts & e-Governance-cum-General Purposes Committees.