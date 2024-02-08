Shimla – In a significant development today, the official notification for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in Himachal Pradesh was issued, marking the commencement of the electoral process to fill the impending vacancy. The election is slated to take place on February 27, 2024, following the conclusion of the term of current Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on April 2, 2024, due to his retirement.

The Returning Officer and Secretary Legislative Assembly, Yashpal Sharma, issued the notification for the election of one Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh. The timeline for the election process is as follows:

Nomination Filing Deadline: February 15, 2024

Nomination Scrutiny: February 16, 2024

Withdrawal of Nominations: February 20, 2024

Election Day: February 27, 2024 (Voting from 9 am to 4 pm)

Vote Counting: February 27, 2024, at 5 pm

Completion of Election Process: February 29, 2024

As per the notification, potential candidates have until February 15, 2024, to submit their nomination papers, which will undergo scrutiny on February 16, 2024. Withdrawal of nominations is permitted until February 20, 2024. The electorate is scheduled to cast their votes on February 27, 2024, from 9 am to 4 pm, with the vote counting set to take place later that day at 5 pm.

This election holds significance as it determines the representation of Himachal Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha, one of the key legislative bodies in the country. The political landscape will undoubtedly be influenced by the outcome of this electoral process, with various parties expected to put forth their candidates to vie for the coveted seat.

The completion of the entire election process is scheduled for February 29, 2024, ensuring a seamless transition in representation for the state in the upper house of the Parliament. As the political landscape evolves, all eyes will be on Himachal Pradesh to witness the unfolding of this crucial democratic exercise.