In a strategic twist that caught many by surprise, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen Harsh Mahajan as its nominee for the Rajya Sabha elections, bringing a fresh dynamic to the political scenario in Himachal Pradesh.

Harsh Mahajan, a seasoned political figure and former Congress leader, emerged as the surprise choice for the BJP, marking a significant shift in the state’s political dynamics. The decision to field Mahajan, who joined the BJP in a notable switch from the Congress just ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, underscores the party’s determination to make a mark despite numerical disparities.

The move comes as a response to the Congress’s nomination of senior Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for the Rajya Sabha seat. Despite having fewer Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in comparison to the Congress, the BJP has demonstrated a strategic and calculated approach in nominating Mahajan, injecting a new level of competitiveness into the impending election.

The current composition of the Assembly sees Congress with a majority of 40 MLAs, while the BJP holds 25 seats, and there are three independent MLAs. Notably, independent MLAs, who initially expressed support for the Congress candidate, now face reevaluating their stance in light of the BJP’s unexpected move.

A veteran politician, Harsh Mahajan served as the President of the State Youth Congress from 1986 to 1995. He entered the State Legislative Assembly in November 1993, securing re-election in 1998 and 2003. Mahajan has a history of holding significant positions, having served as the Parliamentary Secretary from 1994 to 1998 and as the Animal Husbandry Minister at the Cabinet level.

His decision to switch allegiance to the BJP on September 28, 2022, just before the assembly elections, added an unexpected twist to the political narrative in Himachal Pradesh. As the Rajya Sabha elections loom, all eyes are on the face-off between Harsh Mahajan and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, turning this electoral contest into a pivotal moment for the state’s political trajectory. The unexpected nomination has not only intensified the political rivalry but has also heightened the anticipation surrounding the outcome of the elections, making it a noteworthy event in Himachal Pradesh’s political history.