Shimla – Himachal Pradesh’s apple industry faces a bleak outlook as unseasonal rains wreak havoc, casting a shadow over the upcoming crop season. The apple orchards, which are usually bustling with activity during this time of the year, now stand under the looming threat of further economic losses.

Last year’s devastating weather events already inflicted significant damage on the apple business, leaving farmers grappling with reduced yields and financial strain. Now, as the new season approaches, hopes for a recovery are dampened by the sudden onset of adverse weather conditions.

The recent spell of unseasonal rains has caught stakeholders off guard, triggering concerns about crop quality and yield. From apple growers to commission agents, transporters and private cold storage operators, all segments of the industry are bracing themselves for potential setbacks.

The memories of the previous year’s hardships are still fresh, with many farmers struggling to recover from the economic losses incurred. Despite their resilience and hard work throughout the year, the prospect of yet another season marred by unfavourable weather fills them with apprehension.

In Kullu, Shimla districts, where apple cultivation is a cornerstone of the local economy, reports have emerged of extensive damage caused by heavy hailstorms. Villages have been left reeling as orchards lay ravaged, with hopes for a fruitful harvest dashed by nature’s unpredictability.

Compounding the challenges are disruptions to pollination efforts due to fluctuating temperatures and adverse weather patterns. The inability of bees to pollinate effectively further exacerbates concerns about yield and fruit quality.

The Meteorological Department’s forecasts offer little solace, predicting continued inclement weather in the days ahead. Lightning, thunderstorms and even snowfall in high-altitude regions are anticipated, adding to the industry’s woes.

As the apple industry in Himachal Pradesh braces for yet another challenging season, the resilience of its stakeholders is put to the test once again. With hopes for a turnaround fading amidst the rain clouds, the road ahead remains fraught with uncertainty for those whose livelihoods depend on the orchards of Himachal.