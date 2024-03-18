In a setback for six rebel Congress MLAs from Himachal Pradesh, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant relief in their case challenging the decision of the Assembly Speaker to disqualify them. Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing the rebel leaders, presented their case before the court.

The apex court issued notices to the concerned respondents on the petition filed by the rebel leaders challenging the Speaker’s decision. However, it refused to stay the Assembly Speaker’s order to disqualify the rebel leaders, also denying them permission to vote or participate in the House proceedings. Both parties have been given four weeks to file counter affidavits.

The dispute stems from the cancellation of eligibility of six Congress MLAs – Sudhir Sharma, Rajendra Rana, Indradutt Lakhanpal, Ravi Thakur, Devendra Bhutto and Chaitanya Sharma – by State Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. The disqualification was imposed due to their failure to abide by the party whip during the passage of the budget, despite being issued one.

These rebel MLAs, who defied the party directive and cross-voted in favour of the BJP during the Rajya Sabha elections, have contested the Speaker’s decision in the highest court of the land.

Simultaneously, the Election Commission has already declared bye-elections for all six seats, scheduled to take place on 1 June, coinciding with the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.