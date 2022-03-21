Shimla: BJP Rajya Sabha candidate and vice-chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University Dr Sikandar Kumar on Monday filed his nomination papers in the state Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Speaker Vipin Parmar, Vice President Hans Raj, BJP State President Suresh Kashyap were present on the occasion.

Dr. Sikander Kumar reached Vidhan Sabha at 10:20 am. He was welcomed by Suresh Kashyap, after that Dr. Sikander met Vipin Parmar in his chamber, after which he welcomed the CM. He filled his nominations at 11:05 am.

Kumar also thanked the central leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda for this selection.

CM said that Dr. Sikander Kumar hails from a simple and poor family and has reached this point through hard work.

He said that Sikander Kumar is from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community and he has done a lot of work for the benefit of this community. He has also been the State President of BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha in the past.

CM congratulated Sikandar for this achievement and hoped that Dr Sikandar would strengthen the organization.

He said that Sikandar Kumar had not asked for a Rajya Sabha ticket, but the party itself selected him.

BJP State President Suresh Kashyap also wished Dr Sikander Kumar on the occasion.