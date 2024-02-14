New Delhi – The Indian National Congress officially unveiled its list for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, bringing an end to the swirling speculations that had surrounded the party’s nominations. In a strategic move, the Congress has nominated Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh, a seasoned Indian senior advocate and prominent politician, currently serving as a spokesperson for the Congress.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, aged 64, holds the distinction of being one of the senior advocates of the Supreme Court of India. He was previously a Member of the Parliament of India representing West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress’s decision to field Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh adds an interesting dynamic to the electoral landscape.

The Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of the following persons as Congress candidates to contest the biennial elections to the Council of States from the states mentioned against their names: pic.twitter.com/O4Z1xskVd3 — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) February 14, 2024

Contrary to earlier speculations, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi finds her nomination from Rajasthan, not Himachal Pradesh as anticipated. This move underscores the party’s strategic allocation of candidates for the crucial Rajya Sabha polls.

The Election Commission announced on Monday that the biennial Rajya Sabha polls are scheduled for February 27, with 56 seats up for grabs. The upcoming elections mark the conclusion of the tenure for several incumbents, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and BJP president J P Nadda, whose terms end in April.

The nomination process has already commenced on February 8 with the issuance of the notification. February 15 is the deadline for filing nominations, while February 20 is the last date for withdrawing candidatures. The election to the vacant Rajya Sabha seats will be held on February 27. In adherence to established practices, voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm, with counting scheduled to commence on the same day from 5 pm onwards.

The Election Commission clarified that a total of 68 members of Rajya Sabha from 15 states are retiring in April.