Shimla: Chief Election Officer, C. Paulrasu informed here today that Election Commission of India has announced the Election 2020 schedule for Rajya Sabha.

As per the announcement the one seat of Rajya Sabha of the state is getting vacant on 9th April 2020 after completion of the tenure of MP Viplove Thakur. Thakur was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014.

Paulrasu said that Notification for election would be issued on 6th March. The last date of filing nominations would be 13th March, scrutiny of nomination would be done on 16th March, the nomination paper could be taken back by 18th March and polling would be held on March 26, from 9 am to 4 pm.

The votes would be counted at 5 pm on the same day.

Voting for the Rajya Sabha seat would be done in the library hall of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

The term of office of 55 members of the Rajya Sabha elected from 17 States is due to expire on their retirement in April 2020.