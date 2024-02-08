Nahan – In a decisive move to ensure a conducive environment for students during the upcoming annual examinations, Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta of Sirmaur District has issued direct instructions to the police department to intensify efforts in curbing noise pollution. Presiding over the monthly meeting of the District Environment Plan, Khimta emphasized the critical need to maintain a noise-free atmosphere to facilitate focused and stress-free examination conditions.

The Deputy Commissioner specifically highlighted concerns related to various sources of noise pollution, such as loudspeakers and DJs. Stressing the urgency of the matter, Khimta pointed out that the annual examinations for school students are imminent, and concerted efforts are required from all concerned departments to prevent disturbances caused by these sources.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s standing ban on the use of loudspeakers and DJs between 10 pm and 6 am, Khimta directed the police department to ensure strict compliance with these regulations. He emphasized that the ban serves the public interest and urged the concerned officials to take proactive measures to control all forms of noise pollution.

With an eye on environmental preservation, the Deputy Commissioner’s directive aligns with broader initiatives to safeguard the well-being of the community. The move not only addresses immediate concerns related to the examination season but also underscores the district administration’s commitment to maintaining a healthy and peaceful living environment for residents.

In the coming days, the police department is expected to implement and monitor measures to clamp down on noise pollution, ensuring a tranquil atmosphere for students to concentrate on their examinations. Deputy Commissioner Khimta’s proactive stance reflects a broader commitment to community welfare and environmental sustainability in the Sirmaur District.