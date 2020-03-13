Indu Goswami, BJP nominee filing her nomination paper for Rajya Sabha at HP Vidhan Sabha

Shimla: BJP Rajya Sabha nominee Indu Goswami filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha before the Secretary Vidhan Sabha in Vidhan Sabha Complex here today. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, State BJP President Dr. Rajiv Bindal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bharadwaj, Cabinet Ministers and BJP MLAs accompanied Goswami.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Indu Goswami for being selected for this assignment by the BJP leadership. He said that this decision of the Party would go a long way in empowerment of the women in the State.

Thakur expressed hope that the Indu Goswami would take up the developmental issues in the upper house of the Parliament.

Chief Minister said that the nation was blessed to have the strong and able leadership at the Centre in form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has given new direction to the country. He said that the country was poised to emerge as a world power in the years to come under the dynamic and charismatic leadership of Narendra Modi.