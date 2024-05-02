Shimla – In a bid to preserve the scenic beauty of Shimla, the Municipal Corporation has issued a stern notice to telecom companies, demanding the removal of wires hanging haphazardly across the city within the next seven days. The directive extends not only to major telecom giants but also to private cable channels operating within Shimla.

Despite prior warnings from the Municipal Corporation, the cityscape continues to be marred by bundles of wires strewn across roads, pathways, parks, footpaths, and corporation parking areas. The unsightly wires not only detract from the aesthetic appeal of Shimla but also pose potential safety hazards.

Bhupendra Atri, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, emphasized that failure to comply with the ultimatum will result in stringent action. If the telecom and cable companies fail to heed the directive within the stipulated time frame, the corporation administration will proceed to sever and confiscate the offending wires.

This crackdown comes as a follow-up to previous instructions issued to telecom companies to rectify the wire situation. Despite these warnings, the companies have failed to take adequate measures, prompting the Municipal Corporation to escalate its response.

The Commissioner reiterated that the corporation’s stance is non-negotiable, emphasizing the importance of restoring Shimla’s natural charm by eliminating the visual pollution caused by dangling wires.

With wires marring the skyline of Shimla, residents and tourists alike are hopeful that the impending deadline will prompt swift action from the telecom companies, ensuring that the city’s scenic beauty is preserved for generations to come.