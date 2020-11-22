Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has tested 627 new COVID cases today and 644 patients recovered from the deadly virus. With this now state has 7034 active cases.

Shimla district again tested highest 169 number of positive cases, while Mandi 120 and Kullu tested 110 positive case on Sunday. Solan district tested 61 and Bilaspur, Hamirpur tested 54 and 40 cases respectively. 27 patients were found in Una district, whereas Kangra and Sirmour districts tested 15 cases each and Kinnaur and Chamba reported 12 and 4 cases respectively. No positive case was found in Lahaul-Spiti district today.

Today 644 corona patients also recovered, 218 alone in Mandi district and 132 in Shimla. 114 patients reported recovered in Lahaul-Spiti district.

19 Covid deaths were reported in the state. 6 deaths have been reported in Mandi district, 4 in Kangra district, 3 in Lahaul-Spiti, 2 deaths in Solan district, while one death each has been reported in Shimla, Kinnaur, Chamba and Kullu districts. Total 528 people has so far died in the state from the virus.

Following a sharp spike in COVID cases, district administration has started taking steps to contain the virus and desist gathering. Shimla administration had already closed market today on Sunday and CM of the state has today hinted to reimpose restriction on movement as well.

Lahaul-Spiti bars entry of outsiders

Meanwhile, the Lahaul and Spiti administration has barred the entry of outsider to check the spread of the virus. Seven panchayats in the district have witnessed a sudden spurt in Covid cases over the past fortnight. Following the opening of Atal Tunnel, district is attracting large number tourists.

The administration has imposed restrictions under Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of five or more persons and the holding of public meetings, in the seven panchayats.