Manali – Snowfall has continued unabated in the high mountain regions of Himachal Pradesh for the past three days, wreaking havoc on the state’s infrastructure and daily life. As of the latest reports, four national highways and over 225 roads have been closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall, causing significant disruptions.

In the Lahaul-Spiti district alone, over 170 roads have come to a standstill, severely impacting the movement of vehicles and essential services. Chamba is also grappling with traffic issues, as the ongoing snowfall has affected over 50 roads in the district.

Adding to the challenges, power outages have plunged many areas into darkness, over 1800 power transformers failing across the state. This has compounded the difficulties faced by residents, especially in remote areas.

The Lahaul Valley has been cut off from the rest of the country and the world due to the relentless snowfall. The situation is particularly dire, with Rohtang Pass expected to receive a staggering five feet of snowfall. Various areas have reported substantial snowfall, with Koksar receiving 70 cm, the North Portal of Atal Tunnel recording 60 cm, and Darcha witnessing 45 cm.

Traffic disruptions extend beyond roads, affecting vehicular movement beyond Nehru Kund due to heavy snowfall in foggy areas. Approximately 4.5 feet of snow has accumulated in the Dhundi area, rendering the road impassable for all types of vehicles. Only four-by-four vehicles can reach the Solang barrier until road conditions improve.

Despite heavy snowfall and limited visibility, our officers navigated the terrain with precision and determination. Through his unwavering commitment towards public safety, he located and rescued people trapped in their vehicles due to adverse weather conditions.#SPLahaulSpiti pic.twitter.com/o657SCIdRH — Lahaul & Spiti Police (@splahhp) February 19, 2024

The Lahaul-Spiti district administration has raised concerns about the possibility of avalanches, advising residents to exercise caution. Fresh snowfall has also been reported in the higher reaches of the Kinnaur district, exacerbating the challenges faced by locals.

Despite these adverse conditions, the state capital Shimla experienced heavy rainfall and storms last night. The inclement weather has led to disruptions in daily life, affecting transportation and communication.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for February 20 and a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning on February 21. The forecast predicts continued rain and snowfall on February 22, with adverse weather conditions expected to persist in the high mountain areas until February 24.