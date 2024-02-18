Shimla – In a sudden turn of weather events, Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a shift from the recent heatwave as snowfall blankets high-altitude regions including Rohtang Pass, Koksar, and Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti districts.

Reports confirm that light snowflakes have started at Sissu on Sunday morning, signalling a promising change in the weather pattern. With this development, the Meteorological Center Shimla issued an alert for heavy rain and snowfall across Himachal Pradesh on February 19.

While the high-altitude regions are covered in snowfall, lower areas of Kullu and Manali are witnessing cloudy skies.

MeT Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain and snowfall in the state on Sunday and Monday, with a yellow alert extending to February 20th and 21st.

The rain and snowfall are expected to impact various districts including Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, and adjoining areas during February 19 and 20.