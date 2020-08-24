Microtek Unit to function from 2021, 450 person expected to get employment

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh State Government and Microtek New Technologies Private Ltd. Signed Memorandum of Understanding worth Rs. 110 crores for setting up of manufacturing unit of thermometers, online/offline UPS, High capacity invertors, oxymeters and other electrical and electronics products at Baddi in Solan district.

Director, Industries Hansraj Sharma signed the MoU on behalf of the State Government whereas Chairman Microtek New Technologies Private Ltd. Subodh Gupta on behalf of the Private Ltd. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was present at the occasion.

The Unit would be completed by March, 2021 and would provide direct employment to about 450 persons.

Subodh Gupta also presented 1000 thermal thermometers to the Chief Minister on behalf of the company.