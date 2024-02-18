Rs. 12 Crore ‘Centre of Excellence’ for Horticulture

Shimla – In a groundbreaking move aimed at revolutionizing the apple packaging industry, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during the presentation of the Himachal Pradesh Budget 2024-25, announced the adoption of a universal carton for apple packaging starting from the upcoming 2024 season. The decision is set to streamline the packaging process and enhance the overall quality of apple packaging across the state.

The announcement follows the formation of a dedicated committee in December 2023, chaired by the Secretary of Agriculture, tasked with suggesting guidelines and overseeing the implementation of the universal carton system. This strategic initiative aligns with the state’s commitment to modernize and improve the efficiency of its horticulture sector.

One of the key highlights of the budget is the establishment of a ‘Centre of Excellence in Horticulture’ at a cost of Rs.12 crore. This center is envisioned as a comprehensive ‘One Stop Resource Centre’ that will cater to the various needs related to quality, skill development, tourism, and marketing within the horticulture sector.

The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of two state-of-the-art Fruit Processing Units in sub-tropical areas of the state. These units will play a pivotal role in adding value to the produce and facilitating the export of processed fruit products.

Furthermore, a ‘Foundation Block’ dedicated to mother trees and bud wood banks will be set up at a cost of Rs.5 crore. This initiative aims to promote the cultivation and development of subtropical fruits such as guava and lemon, fostering diversity and sustainability in the horticulture sector.

In a significant financial commitment, Chief Minister Sukhu allocated Rs. 531 crore to the horticulture sector in the state budget. This substantial funding underscores the government’s dedication to the growth and development of horticulture, recognizing its vital role in the economy of Himachal Pradesh.