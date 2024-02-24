Shimla – The Meteorological Department has issued a warning about a significant weather change expected to hit the state on 26th February. The department predicts widespread rain and snowfall across the state due to an active western disturbance, prompting the issuance of a yellow alert in high-altitude areas.

In anticipation of the forthcoming weather system, the Meteorological Department has advised administrative officers and other relevant departments in the state to remain vigilant. The warning particularly highlights the possibility of extreme cold conditions in all districts – with an anticipated outbreak of a cold wave during this period.

The department has forecasted clear weather for the following two days after the weather change but with a cautionary note about the potential for extreme cold temperatures in certain districts. According to the latest observations, there has been a rapid decline in temperature across the state in the last 24 hours, with nine cities experiencing temperatures below zero degrees.

The active western disturbance is attributed to the drastic shift in weather patterns, leading to expectations of rain and snowfall in all parts of the state starting from February 26. In response to these predictions, a yellow alert has been issued in high-altitude areas, advising residents and authorities to take necessary precautions.