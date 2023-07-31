In a momentous ceremony, three distinguished jurists – Ranjan Sharma, Bipin Chander Negi, and Rakesh Kainthla – were officially sworn in as Judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. The historic event took place at Raj Bhawan, where Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the oath of office to the newly appointed judges, underscoring the significance of their roles in the state’s judicial system.

The swearing-in ceremony was graced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, overseeing the proceedings, read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President of India, officially commissioning the three judges to their esteemed positions on the High Court of Himachal Pradesh.

Lady Governor Janki Shukla, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Ministers from various departments and several prominent figures from the legal, administrative and public domains were also present on the occasion.

Justice Ranjan Sharma, born on 21st August 1968 in Dharamshala, District Kangra, has an exceptional academic background and has been recognized for his significant contributions to the legal profession. Having been designated as a Senior Advocate in 2019, his diverse experience across various legal fields promises to enrich the High Court’s proceedings.

Justice Bipin Chander Negi, originally from district Kinnaur but born in Dharamshala, District Kangra, boasts an illustrious academic journey, with education from renowned institutions such as St. Edward’s School in Shimla and Delhi Public School in RK Puram, New Delhi. Appointed as a Senior Advocate in 2015, Justice Negi’s expertise spans diverse legal domains, making him a valuable addition to the High Court.

Completing the trio, Justice Rakesh Kainthla, born on 23rd May 1968 in Shimla, has an impressive track record in judicial examinations and commendable service as a District and Sessions Judge in different divisions of Himachal Pradesh.

With the induction of these three eminent jurists, the Himachal Pradesh High Court stands fortified to uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and equity in the state’s legal landscape.