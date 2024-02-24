Jagat Singh Negi, Rohit Thakur, Harsh Vardhan Chauhan and Sanjay Awasthi appointed party’s authorized agents

Shimla – In preparation for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress party has appointed key members as authorized polling agents. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Industry Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi have been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the voting process as the party’s authorized agents.

The elections for the Rajya Sabha members are scheduled to take place in the Assembly premises on the 27th of February. In a significant move, Congress has mandated that all its MLAs must show their votes to the appointed agents during the voting process. Any vote cast without verification by the authorized agents will be deemed invalid. The party has strategically designated two agents to be present inside the voting area and two outside simultaneously to ensure transparency and adherence to party directives.

The Congress party has fielded national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections. To enforce party discipline and unity, a whip has been issued to all Congress MLAs, directing them to vote in favour of Singhvi. The Chief Whip of the Congress Legislative Party has issued a formal letter outlining the party’s expectations from its members during the voting process.

In light of these developments, a crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party has been called on the 26th of February at 7 pm at Hotel Cecil in Shimla. All party members have been urged to attend this meeting, which is expected to discuss election strategies, coordination, and the party’s approach for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Party candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is anticipated to arrive in Shimla on Sunday. The party’s state in-charge, Rajeev Shukla, and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel are also expected to be in attendance.

As the political landscape intensifies in the lead-up to the Rajya Sabha elections, all eyes will be on the Congress party’s coordinated efforts and the dynamics that unfold during this critical electoral process in Himachal Pradesh.