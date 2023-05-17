Accused identified as Mohd Mustaq, Mohd Haroon from UP, Arshad Bagle from Maharashtra and Satyam from Pathankot

Dharamshala – In a major crackdown on illegal ticket sales, four individuals have been arrested for selling black tickets for the upcoming IPL match at the International Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala. The arrests were made after Chief Constable Sanjeev of the State Intelligence Unit Dharamshala received a tip-off about the illegal activities taking place near the ticket counter of the HPCA stadium.

Upon receiving the information, Chief Constable Sanjeev, who was on duty for the IPL matches, along with his colleague, rushed to the scene. They found a group of 6-7 individuals distributing tickets among themselves near a laundry facility. When questioned, the individuals failed to provide a satisfactory explanation, leading to the apprehension of four people. The authorities recovered 10 tickets from the possession of the accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohd Mustaq, hailing from Village Paharwala in Bijnor District, Uttar Pradesh; Mohd Haroon, Arshad Bagle, a resident of Maharashtra; and Satyam, a resident of Pathankot, Punjab. A case has been registered against the accused at the Dharamshala Police Station.

Selling black tickets for sporting events is an offence and is strictly prohibited under the law. Such activities not only exploit fans but also tarnish the reputation of the sporting event and the organizers. The police authorities have been vigilant in their efforts to curb black ticket sales and ensure a fair and transparent ticketing process for all spectators.

The upcoming IPL match in Dharamshala is highly anticipated, and fans are advised to purchase tickets only through authorized channels to avoid any inconvenience or fraudulent transactions. The organizers have implemented stringent measures to prevent ticket fraud and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.