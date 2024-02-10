Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is currently enjoying a clear and dry weather pattern that is expected to persist until February 15. However, residents are advised to remain vigilant as a yellow alert has been issued, signalling the likelihood of an impending cold wave on the specified date.

Despite the prevailing sunshine across most parts of the state, including the capital Shimla, weather experts caution that a sudden shift is expected in the coming days. The maximum temperature in key regions has experienced a modest increase, with Una reaching 23 degrees and Shimla recording a maximum temperature of 15.8 degrees on Friday.

In stark contrast, high-altitude areas such as Keylong reported a bone-chilling temperature of minus 23 degrees, while Kukumassery recorded minus 14.5 degrees. The minimum temperature in the capital Shimla settled at 5.4 degrees.

Transportation challenges persist as five national highways remain blocked, hindering the movement of goods and people. Efforts are underway to reopen roads, with machinery and labour deployed for this purpose. Currently, 154 roads are closed, while 22 have been successfully reopened out of the 176 initially affected. Additionally, 26 power transformers are offline, contributing to localized power outages, and 18 drinking water schemes are yet to be restored.

Residents and travellers are advised to exercise caution, especially in areas prone to adverse weather conditions. The yellow alert serves as a preemptive measure, prompting authorities to monitor and prepare for potential disruptions due to the anticipated cold wave, fog, and frost on February 15.