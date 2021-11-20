Shimla: Under the Mukhyamantri Nirog Yojna, the state health department has identified 50,000 diabetic patients in the state.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research study, the prevalence of diabetes in the State of Himachal Pradesh is 11.5 percent, which is higher than the national average of 9.8 percent.

Himachal Pradesh Government has started the Mukhyamantri Nirog Yojna for the annual screening of the population above 18 years of age in the state.

10 Nirog clinics have been established across the state in 2020-2021 at RH Bilaspur, ZH Dharamshala, RH Recong Peo, RH Kullu, ZH Mandi, RH Solan, RH Una, CH Rampur, CH Palampur, CH Paonta Sahib. In these clinics, the trained doctors, staff nurses and support staff are screening the population for non-communicable diseases and are also providing referrals.

The risk assessment of nearly 24 lakh individuals (56%) has been done under the scheme. Furthermore, 8.5 lakh individuals have been screened for non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension and cancer.