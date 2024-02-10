Bilaspur – In a significant crackdown on the illegal transportation of apple plants, the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Department successfully seized and destroyed a whopping 40,000 apple saplings that were being illicitly transported from Jammu and Kashmir. The estimated value of these plants is around Rs 4 lakh.

The illicit activity came to light when vigilant employees of the Horticulture Department intercepted a truck near Swarghat, on its way from Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir to Shimla. The truck was found to be carrying the apple plants without any proper documentation. The driver failed to produce any documents related to the plants, prompting the Horticulture Department officials to take immediate action.

According to reports, higher officials, in accordance with the rules outlined in sub-section 2 of section 17 of the State Fruit Plants Registration and Regulation Act 2015, ordered the destruction of the seized apple plants by burning.

In a bid to curb the influx of illegally imported plants, the Horticulture Department has established checkpoints at four strategic locations on the state borders. It is essential for individuals purchasing plants from outside states to possess a nursery license and the necessary permissions to transport saplings. Additionally, a certificate from the horticulture department of the source state, confirming the plants’ disease-free status, is mandatory.

During the inspection near Swarghat, it was discovered that along with the apple plants, the truck also contained bundles of walnut and peach plants.

Speaking on the matter, Horticulture Department Officer Dr. Ramal Angaria highlighted the potential risk of diseases associated with the plants originating from Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the regulations in place to ensure the health and safety of the region’s horticultural ecosystem.

This recent incident follows another significant seizure earlier in the week, where the Horticulture Department confiscated and destroyed approximately 5,000 apple saplings at Churag in Karsog. The consecutive actions underscore the commitment of the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Department to enforce regulations and protect the state’s agricultural and horticultural interests.