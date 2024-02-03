Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Allocates Additional Departments to Ministers

In a calculated and timely manoeuvre ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has strategically expanded the portfolios of seven cabinet ministers, showcasing his adept political acumen to foster equilibrium within the government.

In a demonstration of adept damage control, Chief Minister Sukhu opted to reduce his own responsibilities, redistributing them among his ministers to ensure contentment and satisfaction among his political allies. Notably, Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan emerges as a significant beneficiary, now overseeing the Departments of Industries, Parliamentary Affairs, and Labor and Employment, the latter being a newly assigned responsibility.

Additionally, Chief Minister Sukhu has displayed confidence in Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, entrusting him with a new department. Negi now manages Revenue, Horticulture, Tribal Development, and Public Grievance Redressal, mirroring the extensive responsibilities held by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

The recent reshuffling of departments includes Minister Rajesh Dharmani gaining the City Planning and Housing Department. Earlier, he was given responsibility of the Department of Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training.

In a parallel move, Minister Yadavindra Goma has been granted the Law Department, Ayush and Youth Services and Sports Departments. Simultaneously, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh has assumed responsibility for the Urban Development Department, underscoring Chief Minister Sukhu’s efforts to maintain equilibrium within the government.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Rohit Thakur retained higher education and primary education after relinquishing the technical education department to Rajesh Dharmani, who now oversees the printing and stationery department.

This strategic realignment of portfolios follows the recent reshuffling orchestrated by Chief Minister Sukhu, aiming to achieve a delicate political balance within his government. While some ministers exhibited restraint, others conveyed their dissatisfaction through various channels. Sukhu, once again, showcases his political finesse in portfolio allocation, ensuring stability just a month before the crucial Lok Sabha elections.