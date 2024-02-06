Shimla – In a devastating incident, a landslide occurred in the Ashwani Khad area of Shimla, resulting in the tragic death of two labourers. The victims, identified as Rakesh (31) and Rajesh (40), both hailing from Bihar, were buried under the debris as the landslide occurred in the early hours of the morning.

The incident unfolded near Ashwani Khad under the jurisdiction of Chhota Shimla police station. According to the authorities, the landslide took place around 1 am, triggering a cascading flow of debris from the nearby hill. The labourers, residing in a two-storey shed near the crusher, were caught in the destructive path of heavy stones.

The two unfortunate victims, Rakesh and Rajesh, were buried under the landslide. Despite response efforts from the police and administration teams, they could not be saved. The authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Miraculously, five other labourers who were present at the site narrowly escaped the calamity, managing to flee to safety as the landslide happened. The sudden and violent nature of the landslide created panic at the crusher site, prompting the immediate deployment of rescue teams.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, along with other administration officials, reached the spot to oversee relief and rescue operations. The area has been cordoned off as authorities work diligently to ascertain the cause of the landslide and prevent any potential risks.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the hospital for post-mortem examination, and the families of the victims are being informed of this tragic incident.

The tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of areas prone to landslides, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance, precautionary measures, and timely response systems to mitigate such disasters.