Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya has announced to give Rs 51,000 each from his voluntary fund to three boxing women players from Kinnaur district, Vinakshi Devi, Sneha and Deepika, who represented India internationally and won medals.

Vinakshi Devi had won the Gold Medal in Under-19 Boxing in 2019 and the Bhutan International Event in 2020, under the Khelo India Abhiyan, Sneha, won a gold medal in the Under-19 Boxing in 2020 and a silver medal in the Junior World Championship in Spain, while Deepika had won the gold medal in the World Boxing Youth Championship held in Sweden in 2020.

The Governor said that during this time of Corona players are practicing hard and to prepare these players for the championships they need encouragement and financial support.