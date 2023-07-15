In a surprising and controversial move, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has recently announced a substantial increase in VAT on diesel, triggering widespread protests and accusations of hypocrisy. The decision to raise VAT on diesel from Rs 7.40 to Rs 10.40 per liter has left citizens and industry stakeholders in disbelief, as the Congress party had vehemently opposed fuel price hikes while in the opposition.

The decision, which takes effect from Friday midnight, has caused an outcry among the people who recall the Congress party’s strong stand against any increase in diesel prices. In the past, the party had consistently demanded relief for consumers and transporters, staging protests and demonstrations to underline their opposition. However, with the party now in power, their sudden change in stance has invited criticism and raised questions about their credibility.

The impact of this VAT hike on diesel is expected to be far-reaching, particularly in the transportation sector. Transporters and businesses relying on diesel-powered vehicles are likely to face a significant burden due to increased freight charges. This, in turn, may lead to higher prices for consumers, amplifying the already existing inflationary pressures.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the principal opposition party, has not issued an official statement on the matter yet. However, their silence has not gone unnoticed, and it is expected that the opposition members will seize this opportunity to question the Congress government’s actions and hold them accountable for their contradictory stance.

The sudden increase in diesel prices has sparked widespread discontent among citizens and industry stakeholders. Many feel let down by the Congress government’s reversal of its previous stance on fuel price hikes. The timing of this decision adds further concern, as the state is already grappling with an economic crisis.

Protests against the diesel price hike have begun to emerge, with citizens and transporters taking to the streets to voice their dissent. The government is now facing the arduous task of managing the backlash and addressing the accusations of hypocrisy surrounding the decision. They must find a way to reconcile their current actions with their earlier promises and convince the public of the rationale behind the price increase.

As the situation continues to unfold, the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh finds itself embroiled in controversy and scrutiny. The coming days will be crucial in determining how the government handles the growing opposition, manages public sentiment, and justifies their decision to impose the diesel price hike.