In a recent meeting, Health, Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil steered discussions on the progress of government schemes dedicated to the empowerment of marginalized communities in the state. The minister’s emphasis was not only on program efficiency but also on fostering collaboration between the government and various stakeholders for a more holistic approach to community upliftment.

Reviewing the ‘Swarn Jayanti Ashray Yojana,’ the minister stressed the importance of promptly processing applications and identifying new beneficiaries. This approach aims to expedite the delivery of benefits to families in need. Financial assistance of 1.5 lakh per unit is provided under the scheme for the construction of new houses for SC, ST, and OBC individuals.

The minister underscored the government’s commitment to raising awareness about atrocities faced by SC and ST communities, allocating a substantial budget for rehabilitation. Compensation under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was highlighted as part of the government’s efforts to address social injustices.

In the realm of old age care, the minister called for collaboration from wealthier sections to support various centers and homes. The appeal extended to the youth to actively participate in caring for elderly family members and contribute to the establishment of world-class old age homes.

Acknowledging the positive impact of computer application training, the minister commended the involvement of reputable agencies and the state government’s financial backing. The program was recognized as a means for individuals to acquire skills essential for long-term livelihoods.

Discussing disability schemes, the minister advocated for a streamlined process for early detection and provision of disability cards. This approach aims to provide timely benefits to persons with disabilities, emphasizing the government’s commitment to inclusivity.

In a collaborative call to action, the minister urged District Welfare Officers (DWOs) and Tehsil Welfare Officers (TWOs) to work with dedication, highlighting the satisfaction derived from collective efforts to assist the elderly, specially-abled individuals, and other vulnerable sections of society.