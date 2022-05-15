HP govt.

Shimla: Two Haryana residents were drowned in the Markanda river in the Sirmour district.

The deceased have been identified as Raman (30) and Gaurav (21), both residents of Narayangarh, Haryana.

The mishap took place on Sunday around 3:00 pm when they were on their way to Nahan on a motorcycle. When they reached Pauriwala, they decided to take bath in the river.

However, while swimming, they were too far and drowned in the river. They were noticed by local resident who immediately informed the police.

Police reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies.

The bodies were taken to Dr YS Parmar Medical College, Nahan for postmortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sirmour Omapati Jamwal confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.

