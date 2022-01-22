New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the achievement of the Chamba district of the State in increasing the coverage of Common Service Centres to facilitate the people of the district.

The Chamba district has increased the coverage of Common Service Centre from about 67 percent to over 97 percent.

PM interacting with the DMs of various districts on the implementation of key government schemes

PM Modi on Saturday interacted with District Magistrates of various aspirational districts of the country via video conferencing. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also joined the meeting virtually from Shimla.

The Prime Minister took direct feedback about the progress and present status of the implementation of government schemes in these districts. He interacted with the officers and motivated them to achieve saturation of different schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur lauded the performance of the Chamba District.

“Since the implementation of the programme, Chamba district has constantly performed well in different sectors,” CM said and further added that the district has been ranked second in Health and Nutrition in March 2019, ranked among best districts in basic infrastructure in November 2020 and overall second in October 2021 in the country.

“On the basis of ranking, the Chamba district was provided incentive worth Rs. 8 crores by the NITI Aayog in the form of projects,” CM added.