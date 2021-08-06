Shimla: A five-year-old girl was killed in Shimla after she was attacked and taken away by a leopard.

According to the reports, the girl, identified as Priyanka belonged to Jharkhand and used to live with her grandparents in a makeshift house in Kanlog, outskirt of the Shimla city.

On Thursday around 10:00 PM when she went out of the house, she was attacked by a leopard. Her grandparents and local residents came out of their houses after they heard the girl screaming, however before they could do anything leopard fled from the spot and went into a nearby jungle.

The incident sent the local residents in panic mode and they immediately informed the police and Forest Department.

A team of police and forest department launched a rescue operation. The rescue team found the head of the girl from the jungle.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Krishan Kumar has said that efforts are being made to catch the leopard. He has advised the people to stay alert.

Meanwhile, local residents have claimed that leopards are frequently spotted roaming around in their areas. Leopards have attacked people as well as pets in Vikasnagar, Khalini and Kanlog during the last few years.