Shimla: Making the state proud two renowned personalities Lalita Vakil and Vidyanand Sarek have been selected for the Padma Shri award this year.

While Lalita Vakil has been selected for contribution to art, Vidyanand Sarkek for Literature and Education.

Noted Folk Artist Vidyanand Sarkek

Both figure in the list of 128 selected for the Padma Awards for the year 2022.

These include 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri.

A craftsperson Lalita Vakil has been instrumental in preserving Himachal’s globally popular art of Chamba ‘rumal” embroidery.

The royal art of Chamba passed on from the 16th century was dying a slow death.

Her contribution has been lauded on earlier occasions as she had been conferred with a national award in 1993, Kala Rattan award in 2006 and Shilp Guru Award in 2012.