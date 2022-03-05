Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister assured to take up the matter of declaring Trans-Giri area of Sirmour district as tribal area and Hatti community as Scheduled Tribe with the Union Government.

A delegation of the Trans-Giri area of Sirmour district on Saturday called on Chief Minister and pressed their demand to include the Trans-Giri area of Sirmour district as tribal area and Hatti community as Scheduled Tribe.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur assured the delegation to raise the matter with the Union Government.

The delegation informed the Chief Minister that the adjoining area of the Jaunsar area of Uttrakhand has already been declared as a tribal area. He said that he would take up the matter regarding declaring the Trans-Giri area of Sirmour district as a tribal area with the union home minister as well.

Hatti community is demanding Schedule tribe status for a long and even threaten to start an agitation if their demand doesn’t accept.

MP and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, MLA Reena Kashyap, Vice Chairman State Civil Supplies Corporation Baldev Tomar and representatives of Hatti communities were present on the occasion.