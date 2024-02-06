Kangra – In a chilling incident, the lifeless bodies of a young couple were discovered on the way to Billing in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh. The victims, a 32-year-old man from Gurdaspur and a 27-year-old woman from Pune had embarked on a journey towards Billing but tragically succumbed to the harsh weather conditions.

The distressing discovery was confirmed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Baijnath Purnachand Thakral, who revealed that the bodies have been taken into custody for post-mortem examination. The authorities are grappling with the challenge of unravelling the circumstances leading to the untimely demise of the couple.

As per a report, the young man had been residing in Suja, sharing a rented room with the woman, and their decision to abandon their car and continue on foot proved fateful. While the specific cause of their death remains unknown, preliminary investigations point towards the severe cold as a contributing factor. The police have started investigations.

As Himachal Pradesh faces the aftermath of this grim discovery, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of the region’s weather and the importance of exercising caution, especially during adverse conditions.