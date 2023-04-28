Himachal Pradesh’s Renuka Thakur has become the first cricketer from the state to make it to BCCI’s B-grade annual contract for women’s cricket. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently issued a new contract with 17 women players, in which Renuka has been included in the B grade category, entitling her to an annual fee of Rs 30 lakh.

Renuka’s inclusion in the BCCI annual contract is a recognition of her stellar performance in the 2022 ODI World Cup and the ongoing T20 World Cup. The talented cricketer made her debut in international T20 cricket on 7th October 2021 against Australia and has since then taken 31 wickets in 32 international T20 matches.

Renuka’s achievements also include being the highest wicket-taker in the Commonwealth Games, with 11 wickets to her name. Her talent has not gone unnoticed, and the BCCI’s decision to include her in the annual contract is a testament to her hard work and dedication to the sport.

Apart from Renuka, Harleen Deol, another cricketer from Himachal, has retained her place in the C grade category. The BCCI pays Rs 50 lakh annually to women players included in the A-grade category, while those in the C-grade receive an annual fee of Rs 10 lakh.

The inclusion of Renuka and Harleen in the BCCI annual contract is a significant achievement for the two talented cricketers and a proud moment for their state. It is hoped that their success will inspire more young women to take up the sport and make their mark on the international cricketing stage.