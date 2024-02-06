Empowering Orphans Through Education, Skill Development, and Social Security

Shimla – In a significant stride towards the welfare of orphans, the State Government, under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashraya Yojana (MMSAY), has disbursed a total of Rs. 6.50 crore to orphaned children across the state. The Health, Social Justice & Empowerment Minister, Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, revealed it during a review meeting of various schemes administered by the Directorate of Women and Child Development (WCD).

Highlighting the government’s commitment to empowering women and ensuring the well-being of children, Minister Shandil emphasized the importance of providing equal opportunities for growth and development to both women and children.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashraya Yojana, orphaned children have been adopted as ‘Children of the State,’ ensuring they receive the best education, skill development training, and state-of-the-art facilities. Minister Shandil revealed that Rs. 2,15,37,000 has been disbursed to 1,084 children in Child Care Institutions (CCI) as social security, with an additional Rs. 4,34,88,000 provided as pocket money for 2,718 orphans in the state.

In a bid to enhance the overall well-being of these children, the government has also allocated Rs. 54,20,000 as apparel allowance, Rs. 59,81,500 as festival allowance, and Rs. 32,52,000 each for diet and books to 1,084 children in CCIs. Notably, 30 laptops have been distributed to meritorious students in these institutions.

Minister Shandil further disclosed that Rs. 28,30,707 has been distributed to 48 beneficiaries for pursuing higher education, while Rs. 26,95,994 has been allocated to 17 beneficiaries undertaking vocational training.