Heavy Snowfall Paralyzes Lahaul-Spiti, Blocks Key Highways

In a dramatic turn of events, the Lahaul-Spiti Police rescued a stranded schoolgirl on the day of her board exam. The student, facing the challenges of treacherous weather, found herself trapped amid heavy snowfall in the remote village of Khurik in Spiti.

As the young student struggled to make her way to the examination center, continuous snowfall created insurmountable obstacles. The Lahaul-Spiti Police, however, swiftly responded to the situation, ensuring the safe rescue and timely transportation of the student to the exam venue.

Simultaneously, the region grappled with the aftermath of relentless snowfall, which paralyzed normal life and led to the closure of key highways. The Manali-Leh highway, a crucial lifeline connecting Lahaul and Spiti to the rest of the state through the Atal Tunnel, remained impassable between Manali and Keylong.

Official reports revealed a staggering total of 300 blocked roads in Lahaul and Spiti, including the closure of two national highways. Lahaul subdivision reported 90 road closures, with Udaipur and Spiti subdivisions facing 51 and 156 impassable routes, respectively. The critical Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu and Manali-Leh highways were among the affected routes.

Structural damage was also reported in Salpat village in Udaipur subdivision, where heavy snowfall caused the roof of a house to collapse. Miraculously, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Widespread power outages added to the challenges faced by Lahaul and Spiti, with damaged power supply cables leaving large parts of the region in darkness. Traffic movement came to a standstill, exacerbating the difficulties faced by residents.

Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar confirmed that all roads in the district were blocked, contributing to the overall transportation standstill. Power supply disruptions, caused by the snow-induced damage to cables and infrastructure, further complicated the situation, although partial restoration efforts were initiated in Keylong later in the evening.