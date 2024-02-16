MeT Department issued Orange Alert for Fresh Snowfall, Rain and Thunderstorm

Shimla – In a weather update issued today, the Weather Department has raised an orange alert for heavy snowfall, rain, and thunderstorms accompanied by hail at isolated locations in the mid and high hills of the state. The alert is in effect from February 18 to 21, with the precipitation expected to intensify following the arrival of a fresh Western Disturbance on February 17.

The forecast indicates that the weather will turn rough once again, posing potential risks and challenges for the affected regions. While precipitation is anticipated to commence on February 17, the orange alert has been specifically issued for the period starting from February 18, with the peak of the weather disturbance predicted on February 19-20.

The Weather Department has cautioned residents and authorities about the possibility of disruptions to essential services, including water and electricity supplies, as well as communication and related services. Furthermore, the reduced visibility expected across various parts of the state could pose additional challenges to daily activities.

Despite the challenges posed by the upcoming weather events, the seven-day forecast for the state remains generally positive. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about the latest updates from the Weather Department and to follow any advisories or guidelines issued by local authorities.