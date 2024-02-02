Shimla – After three days of relentless snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, the picturesque state is now grappling with the aftermath, as blocked roads, water supply disruptions, and power outages have become widespread issues affecting residents.

The snowfall has led to the closure of four national highways and over 750 roads, causing significant transportation challenges. Villages are cut off, and many residents find themselves stranded due to impassable roads, hindering daily life.

Water supply has taken a hit as well, with pipelines freezing in the wake of the snowfall. The resulting crisis has deepened, affecting numerous areas and leaving residents grappling with a shortage of drinking water.

Adding to the woes, power outages have become a common occurrence. Over 2,000 transformers have stalled, resulting in blackouts in many villages. This has further complicated the situation, plunging numerous areas into darkness and disrupting essential services.

The Public Works Department has initiated restoration efforts to reopen blocked roads and facilitate traffic movement. However, the scale of the challenges is significant, and the state is working diligently to overcome the aftermath of the snowfall.

Despite the disruptions, there is a silver lining for farmers and tourism businesses. The snowfall, while causing inconveniences, has rejuvenated agricultural lands and enhanced the scenic beauty of the region, potentially attracting tourists once normalcy is restored.

As Himachal Pradesh works towards recovery, the resilience of its residents is being tested, and concerted efforts are underway to restore normalcy in the face of the snowfall fallout.