Shimla – In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Election Department has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Panchayati Raj and Social Justice and Empowerment. These collaborations aim to enhance voter awareness, especially targeting the disabled and third-gender individuals who have reached the voting age of 18.

Under the first memorandum, the Election Department and the Rural Development Panchayati Raj Department will join hands to conduct an extensive voter awareness campaign. This collaborative effort will involve the formation of sweep committees at the Gram Panchayat level, utilizing the support of self-help groups, youth organizations, community-based entities, and Mahila Mandals. The agenda of monthly meetings for youth clubs and self-help groups will also incorporate voter awareness, ensuring that the information reaches the grassroots level.

To maximize outreach, special gram sabhas are slated to be organized as part of the voter awareness program. These gatherings will serve as a platform to disseminate essential information and engage with a broad spectrum of voters.

The second memorandum focuses on collaboration between the Election Department and the Social Justice and Empowerment Department. Under this agreement, the Social Justice and Empowerment Department will furnish the Election Department with a list of disabled individuals and third-gender citizens who have crossed the threshold of 18 years. This crucial data exchange ensures that all eligible citizens are seamlessly included in the electoral process.

Furthermore, the Social Justice and Empowerment Department will share a list of civil social organizations and NGOs associated with persons with disabilities. This collaboration aims to garner support from these organizations in amplifying the reach of the voter awareness campaign. By leveraging the resources and networks of these entities, the Election Department aims to create a comprehensive and inclusive voter education program.

These collaborations reflect a concerted effort by the Election Department to foster a well-informed electorate and ensure the active participation of all eligible citizens in the democratic process. As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the synergy between electoral and social empowerment departments holds the promise of a more inclusive and aware voting population.