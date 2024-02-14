Shimla – In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh Congress government’s decision to exclude anti-hail net support from the Chief Minister Agricultural Production Protection Scheme has drawn sharp criticism from BJP spokesperson Chetan Bragta. Bragta expressed his concerns over the discontinuation of a scheme that played a crucial role in safeguarding crops, particularly apple orchards, from the destructive forces of hailstorms.

The anti-hail net subsidy, a key component of the Chief Minister Agricultural Production Protection Scheme initiated by the previous BJP government, played a pivotal role in protecting crops, especially apple orchards, from the devastating impact of hailstorms. Bragta emphasized that the scheme had garnered widespread appreciation for providing an 80% subsidy to farmer families for installing anti-hail nets covering an area of 5000 square meters.

According to Bragta, the former BJP government had allocated a budget of Rs 10 crore for the financial year 2021-22. The scheme allowed farmer families to contribute only 20% of the installation costs, making it an affordable and effective means of protecting valuable crops.

The recent removal of the online application portal for anti-hail net subsidies by the Agriculture Department has left thousands of farmers and fruit growers in uncertainty. Bragta expressed deep concern for those who had applied for the scheme and are now facing the consequences of its abrupt discontinuation.

Accusing the Congress government of reneging on its promises, Bragta said, “The Sukhvinder Sukhu government has closed down a scheme that was benefiting the farmers and gardeners. It’s unfortunate and goes against the promises made to the agricultural community.”

In a plea to the government, Bragta urged the government to reconsider its decision and reinstate the Chief Minister Agricultural Production Protection Scheme, including the anti-hail net subsidy. He called for the immediate acceptance and processing of pending applications to ensure that farmers and gardeners continue to receive the vital support that was initially introduced by the BJP government.